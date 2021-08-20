The Best Vaccine Card Protector and Holders

2 Packs Green Vaccine Card Holder GET IT!

Get you and your partner some vaccine card holders that look better than a slip of plastic. Make it look like you’re showing off the official paperwork that they really are with these.

Get It: Pick up the 2 Packs Green Vaccine Card Holder ($15) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!