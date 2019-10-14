The Best Weatherproof Winter Bags for Men

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With winter approaching, it’s time to rethink your everyday carry bag. In the event of a sudden downpour, are you sure your essentials will say safe and dry? Put it this way: Would you trust your backpack, messenger bag, or briefcase to protect your laptop or camera in a rainstorm? If your answer is no, check out some of these fantastic winter bags for men.

We tried to assemble to wide selection of backpacks, duffels, messenger bags and more for you to choose from. All are top-quality. Most are waterproof. Those that aren’t waterproof are certainly water-resistant, to protect your gear until you can get out of the rain.

We avoided plain canvas and leather; those textiles tend to soak though, so they can’t guarantee dryness. Instead, we put our focus on bags made from ripstop nylon, treated canvas, and polyurethane. We even included a gorgeous handmade waxed cotton messenger bag that should last for generations. Plus, there’s a 100 percent waterproof duffle, for backcountry excursions that might end up in a bit of moisture.

If you’re looking for a professional messenger bag for your business commute, we’ve got you covered. There’s an awesome backpack with a separate shoe compartment to keep stinky/wet gear away from your other stuff. And we’ve even included a weather-resistant, ripstop nylon suitcase from Patagonia that’ll get you everywhere you’re headed.

Here are some of our favorite men’s winter bags.