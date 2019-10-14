The Best Weatherproof Winter Bags for Men

Best Backpack GET IT!

Black Diamond Creek Transit 32L Backpack

A durable and waterproof commuter with the chops to stand up to Mother Nature. The external entry 15-inch laptop sleeve provides protection for your digital stash, and you can access it without opening the main compartment. Reflective details keep you visible in low light.

Plus, the Creek has a separate zippered bottom compartment for shoes, sweaty clothes, and whatever other nasty stuff you want to keep away from your day kit.

PROS: Also comes in a 22L size

CONS: Too big for daily use?

Get It: Pick up the Black Diamond Creek Transit Backpack ($140) at Backcountry