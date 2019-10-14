The Best Weatherproof Winter Bags for Men

Best for Style GET IT!

Tommy Hilfiger Jonathan Messenger Bag

This signature Tommy Hilfiger messenger bag is back. Made of tough Cordura nylon for lasting style, it features three full-size slip pockets plus one zip pocket on the inside, to keep your valuables secure.

The iconic Tommy styling makes this a great casual bag for toting your EDC essentials. And the shoulder strap is adjustable.

PROS: High quality, great deal

CONS: Not everyone will love the three-stripe design

Get It: Save 40% on the Tommy Hilfiger Jonathan Messenger Bag ($82; was $138) at Macy’s