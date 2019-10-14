The Best Weatherproof Winter Bags for Men

Best Minimalist Backpack GET IT!

RAINS Waterproof Backpack

This waterproof backpack offers a modern and stylish way to safely transport your electronics and essentials on rainy days. A sneaky waterproof zip pocket on the backside gives you quick access to your goods when on the move.

It features a magnetic-snap closure, adjustable shoulder straps, and an interior zip pocket that fits most 13-inch laptops. It’s made of polyurethane and comes in three colors.

PROS: Completely, totally, 100 percent waterproof

CONS: At 20″ high, it’s quite large

Get It: Pick up the RAINS Waterproof Backpack ($110) at Nordstrom