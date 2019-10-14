The Best Weatherproof Winter Bags for Men

Best Nylon Briefcase GET IT!

Filson Dryden Ballistic Nylon Briefcase – 14L

The Dryden is perfectly suited to travel, commuting, and everyday use. Landing in that sweet spot between hardsided leather briefcase and messenger bag, it’s cut from water-repellent and abrasion-resistant 1000-denier nylon. With plenty of pockets and room enough for a 15-inch laptop.

It’s available in three colors: navy, dark green, and beige.

PROS: The double-layer bottom increases durability

CONS: Not quite enough capacity to be a weekender

Get It: Pick up the Filson Dryden Ballistic Nylon Briefcase ($175) at Huckberry