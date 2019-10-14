The Best Weatherproof Winter Bags for Men

Best Suitcase Bag GET IT!

Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC

Patagonia’s classic soft-side suitcase in their toughest fabric. It’s a 900-denier polyester ripstop that’s treated with a TPU laminate, so it’s already highly weatherproof. But then it’s further bolstered with a durable water repellent finish.

With plenty of pockets including a zippered shoe compartment, the padded laptop sleeve can fit most 15” laptops. It comes in khaki or black.

PROS: Three carrying options: backpack style, shoulder-bag style, and briefcase style

CONS: More function than form, but it’s highly practical.

Get It: Pick up the Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC ($169) at Huckberry

