The Best Weatherproof Winter Bags for Men

Best Tote Bag

Fjallraven ‘Totepack No.1’ Water Resistant Tote

Modern, minimalist style and everyday convenience coexist effortlessly in this sturdy waxed-canvas medium tote with plenty of space to store your daily essentials. The top compartment zips shut to protect your valuables, and convertible backpack straps added to the versatility.

Made of G-1000 polyester/cotton canvas, Fjallraven bags are renowned for quality and durability.

PROS: Nordstrom always has free shipping and returns

CONS: It’s only available in this stylish navy blue.

Get It: Pick up this Fjallraven ‘Totepack No.1’ Water Resistant Tote ($110) at Nordstrom