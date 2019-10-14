The Best Weatherproof Winter Bags for Men

Best Waterproof Duffle Bag GET IT!

YETI Panga 50L Submersible Duffle

If you’re looking for a weekender bag that’s ready to tackle any adventure, look no further. The Panga Submersible Duffel replaces those dry bags with flimsy, unreliable roll-top closures. Hydrolok zippers works with the ThickSkin shell to be completely submersible for absolute waterproofing.

The DryHaul shoulder strap slings to boats, kayaks, and horse, too. If you’re headed to the backcountry this winter, this is the bag for you.

PROS: Quality and durability are the hallmarks of YETI

CONS: Too much bag for EDC, but for outdoor adventures? It’s indispensable

Get It: Pick up the YETI Panga 50L Submersible Duffle ($300) at Backcountry