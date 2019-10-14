The Best Weatherproof Winter Bags for Men

Best Waxed Cotton Bag GET IT!

Bleu de Chauffe Musette Gaston

Handmade in a small French town, a Bleu de Chauffe bag is thoughtfully, carefully constructed by a single artisan. At the end, the artisan proudly signs each bag—the final step of a craftsmanship style that’s inspired by their 19th century French workwear roots.

The Musette Gaston is constructed with 18-ounce British Millerain Lickwax Twill cotton canvas, and 100 percent organic, vegetable-tanned leather.

PROS: The highest quality heritage bag that’s meant to be passed down to the next generation of hard workers in your family.

CONS: Very pricey—but totally worth it.

Get It: Pick up the Bleu de Chauffe Musette Gaston ($258) at Huckberry