The Best Weatherproof Winter Bags for Men

Best Waxed Cotton BagGET IT!
Bleu de Chauffe Musette Gaston
Handmade in a small French town, a Bleu de Chauffe bag is thoughtfully, carefully constructed by a single artisan. At the end, the artisan proudly signs each bag—the final step of a craftsmanship style that’s inspired by their 19th century French workwear roots.
The Musette Gaston is constructed with 18-ounce British Millerain Lickwax Twill cotton canvas, and 100 percent organic, vegetable-tanned leather.
PROS: The highest quality heritage bag that’s meant to be passed down to the next generation of hard workers in your family.
CONS: Very pricey—but totally worth it.
Get It: Pick up the Bleu de Chauffe Musette Gaston ($258) at Huckberry