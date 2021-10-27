The Best Weighted Blankets for Men Who Have Trouble Sleeping

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting a good night’s sleep is important. Maybe the most important thing you can do in your day. Because it’ll refresh you and make you vital for the coming day. No one wants to deal with sleep issues. But if you do deal with issues at night, you need some help. And that is where weighted blankets come into play.

A weighted blanket is great for those that need help sleeping because it helps replicate the feeling a body gets when it’s being cuddled. All that weight helps release serotonin into the system. Serotonin which helps the body relax and thus helps it get to sleep much quicker at night.

There are a lot of weighted blankets out there. And you can spend a lot of time looking for them. But to help you guys figure things out without spending too much time in your day looking, we have picked out a few of our favorite options for you to get better sleep at night.

For anybody that knows what sleep issues feel like, you know that any help is much needed. And these weighted blankets we picked out for you guys below will definitely help things out. So pick one that works best for you and get to bed much quicker so you can live your life much more refreshed.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!