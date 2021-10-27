The Best Weighted Blankets for Men Who Have Trouble Sleeping

YnM Weighted Blanket GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

YnM is here to deliver quite the value for you. You won’t have to spend much money to get yourself a quick nights rest.

Get It: Pick up the YnM Weighted Blanket ($48; was $50) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!