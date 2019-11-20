For countless families across the globe, the holiday season doesn’t officially kick off until the advent calendar has been dusted off and put on display. Sure, the time-honored tradition is typically geared toward the little ones, stuffed with a concealed collection of chocolates or candies. But who decided that only kids should benefit from a daily dose of holiday treats? Adults can join in on the fun, thanks to the rise of boozy advent calendars.

The new holiday trend has spawned a variety of alcohol-themed options that come in virtually every shape and size. Ranging from hard-to-find liquor labels to craft beers and everything in between, there’s a version suited for every type of enthusiast.

Whether you’re planning to treat yourself or surprise a buddy, it’s a gift that keeps on giving all December long. Just be sure to order one before the holidays creep up on you. And please remember to always drink responsibly.

Here, we take a closer look at some of our favorite finds on the market. Needless to say, these countdown calendars are certainly making spirits bright.

