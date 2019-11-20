1. Beery Christmas Advent Calendar Get It

This 24-day treasure hunt is perfect for the beer fanatic in your life. The Beery Christmas advent calendar contains an impressive collection of artisanal beers that run the gamut from crisp lagers to hoppy IPAs―all created exclusively for the 2019 season. The calendar comes with a handy little booklet teeming with clues about the upcoming brews paired with original illustrations by artist Rafael Varona. This year’s edition takes a truly global approach, highlighting a total of 29 internationally acclaimed breweries from 17 different countries. Plus, the durable packaging guarantees your calendar will arrive safe and sound before December begins.

[$62; saveur-biere.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!