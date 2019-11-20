2. That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar Get It

Some people avoid gin, complaining that it tastes like a Christmas tree. Others prefer the spirit speficially because of its pungent pine and juniper profile. For those in the latter category, That Boutique-y Gin Company has created an advent calendar that’s ready to shine. The 12-day countdown is packed with an eclectic assortment of wax-sealed, 30-milliliter mini bottles of English gin. With a dozen different flavors to discover, expect to encounter unusual combinations such as spit-roasted pineapple, chocolate orange, strawberry balsamic, and more.

[$52; htfw.com]

