3. Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar

Introducing the world’s first-ever hard seltzer advent calendar. Honestly, it was only a matter of time. This particular model comes with 12 individual cans of hard seltzers, each hidden behind a festive numbered door. While it doesn’t mention exactly which brands or flavors are included in the inaugural calendar, Give Them Beer suggests it’s a diverse bunch of top-selling names (think Truly, White Claw, and Henry’s) alongside up-and-coming players (like Mighty Swell and Wild Basin). It’s sure to be a hit at this year’s white elephant gift exchange.

[$59; givethembeer.com]

