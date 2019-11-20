4. The Tequila Advent Calendar Get It

While tequila tends to be associated with tropical libations and warm-weather months, the agave-based spirit can be just the thing to warm you up on chilly winter nights. With The Tequila Advent Calendar, you can count down to Christmas with a new collection of 24 different 30 mL drams sourced from all over Mexico. The calendar is loaded with beloved brands like Don Julio and Herradura as well as less common names such as Corralejo and Fortaleza. Who knows―you just may find your new favorite blanco, extra añejo, or reposado tequila hiding in plain sight.

[$138; drinksbythedram.com]

