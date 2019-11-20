5. 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar Get It

Instead of bringing the same old bottle of wine along to your next holiday shindig, mix things up and gift your favorite host or hostess with this 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar. Created by VINEBOX, these wine-themed calendars flew off the shelves last year. This time around, they’ve curated two different collections: the nice edition and the naughty edition. Both run for $129 and include a hand-selected mix of bold reds and crisp white varietals from around the world, specifically meant to be enjoyed on brisk December evenings. You can even take their cheeky four-question quiz if you need help deciding which collection is right for you—or order both and save 15 percent.

[$129 or $220 for the set; getvinebox.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!