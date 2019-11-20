6. The Cognac Advent Calendar Get It

For the most discerning palates, consider picking up one of these Cognac Advent Calendars from Drinks by the Dram. The 24-piece set showcases some of the most sought-after French distilleries and includes VS, VSOP, and XO expressions. Cognac connoisseurs can look forward to savoring rare offerings from labels like Courvoisier, Hermitage, and Ragnaud Sabourin. From light, floral-forward cognacs to complex blends, each window hides a new surprise just waiting to tantalize your taste buds. This assortment was essentially dreamed up for sipping next to a crackling fire.

[$162; thespiritco.com]

