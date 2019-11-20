7. Flaviar’s Spirits of the World Calendar Get It

Even though Flaviar’s popular Whiskies of the World Calendar has already sold out for the season, their Spirits of the World Calendar is now available for pre-order. The most comprehensive collection for adventurous imbibers, this advent calendar is jam-packed with curiosities from all over the globe. The goods span from San Antonio to Spain, including a broad multitude of staples like whiskey, rum, and vodka. For the more daring, the brand new line-up also features more whimsical additions like aquavit from Scandinavia, Peruvian pisco, and Armagnac from France. Additionally, the set comes with a tulip-shaped Glencairn glass, a Flaviar coaster, and a tasting notes booklet to keep track of all your favorites.

[$225; flaviar.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!