8. Heritage Distilling Co. 2019 Spirits Advent Calendar

Washington-based Heritage Distilling Co. is also serving up some festive holiday cheer in the form of its 2019 Spirits Advent Calendar. It showcases some of their most celebrated concoctions (like Brown Sugar Bourbon) as well as limited-edition productions made specifically for the 2019 calendar. Other noteworthy selections in this year’s medley include their popular flavored vodkas, like blood orange, lavender, and huckleberry. Inside each of the 24 compartments is a 50 mL bottle ready to be sipped neat, on the rocks, or mixed into your favorite cocktails. And with the variety of different spirits, you can switch up your tipple of choice every day of the month leading up to Christmas morning.

[$50; heritagedistilling.com]

