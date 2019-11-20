9. DIY Alcohol Holiday Advent Calendar Get It

If none of the pre-packaged selections are catching your eye, opt for this ambitious do-it-yourself version sold by Grape Juice Mom on Amazon. While no alcohol is included, the empty tree-shaped cardboard calendar comes with 12 perforated cubbies ready to be filled with all of your favorite finds. Choose a customized assortment of classic mini bottles; create your own themed set; or mix it up by including other treats, like bitters, mixers, or garnishes. It makes for a thoughtful gift idea that’s guaranteed to impress whoever’s on the receiving end.

[$25; www.amazon.com]

