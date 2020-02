Aether Deco jacket GET IT

The Aether Deco is not as lightweight as a standard-issue navy wool CPO (Chief Petty Officer) shirt but a little lighter than a thin down jacket—making it a perfect layering piece. As always, Aether has crafted a sophisticated garment that can be worn anywhere.

[$375, aetherapparel.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!