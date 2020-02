Baabuk Sky Wooler Sneaker GET IT

Ethically sourced, naturally warm, breathable and water-resistant sneakers? Yep. From slippers to boots, and now sneakers, the Swiss brand Baabuk has been consistently making felt footwear since 2013. Its latest offering, the Sky Wooler, does not disappoint.

[$128, baabuk.com]

