Duckworth Vapor Brief GET IT

Montana-based Duckworth is a one-stop shop. With its own sheep, it is the “world’s only source-verified, single-origin, Merino wool apparel company,” and with its special sauce of a non-chlorinated treatment to make wool soft, you can bet your bottoms won’t itch in these undies.

[$40, duckworthco.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!