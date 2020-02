Icebreaker Persist Pants GET IT

Why buy cheap slacks made from some unknown material that will fade out and eventually end up in the giveaway pile—only to be in such bad shape they can’t be given away? Somewhere in between a hiking pant, a business casual trouser, and slim jeans is where Icebreaker’s Persist pants exist. Durable and slick: the calling card of modern wool.

[$160, icebreaker.com]

