Mammut PL Pull Midlayer

This sweater, pullover, mid-weight baselayer—whatever you’d like to call it—is just down right luxe. Mammut’s Phase Weave, which is a combination of 60 percent merino wool with Schoeller, CLIMAYAN and a high-performance Polycolon fiber, creates a super-tight seamless construction that feels like it’s molding to your body.

[$249, mammut.com]

