Ortovox Leone Jacket GET IT

Typically when people hear wool outerwear, they think of heavy overcoats. But those in the know might think of highly breathable jackets perfect for ski touring. Ortovox, longtime stalwarts of wool crafting, have been quietly making super functional wool technical pieces while synthetic trends come and go. Their Leone jacket is a versatile “leave on all day” layer and their new (for next season) wool Haute Route Pack is something we can’t wait to try.

[$500, ortovox.com]

