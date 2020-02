Patagonia Capilene Air Bottoms GET IT

Patagonia’s Capilene Air bottoms are not your typical wool long johns. Made with a seamless, 3-D knit structure (think: waffle feel), these airy “thermals” are super breathable and quick-drying, and they don’t stink.

[$64-129, patagonia.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!