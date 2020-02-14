Pelion Polo Shirt GET IT

If you aren’t playing golf in wool, or polo for that matter, you might want to start. A wool polo shirt? Absolutely, makes total sense. Lightweight wool will keep you drier and cooler than any cotton when the sun is blasting. Simple, yet well designed, of course Arc’teryx—one of the most advanced outdoor technical brands staffed with aesthetes—made the best polo.

[$105, arcteryx.com]

