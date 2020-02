Pendleton Outback Hat GET IT

Contemporary and classic, you can’t go wrong with anything made by Pendleton—hats, blankets, jackets, the list goes on. When it comes to finishing a look, or keeping heat in, a wool hat like Pendleton’s Outback will always keep shape (if you care for it properly) and its classic profile.

[$79, pendleton-usa.com]

