Whether you’re embracing the intrepid spirit of “no days off,” lacing up your running shoes to face winter’s worst to hit your personal best, or buckling into your snowboarding gear for a day on the slopes, you need base layers that insulate and fabric that wicks. You need wool. Or more specifically, you need merino wool.

Many outdoor and activewear brands are utilizing the strength of merino wool, which comes from sheep that roam the mountains of Australia and New Zealand. It’s not abrasive or itchy. Quite the opposite, actually. Merino wool is baby soft and helps regulate your body temperature while you sweat.

It can absorb up to 30 percent of its weight in moisture without feeling wet or clammy. So, even if the snow, sleet, or rain is pounding down on you, you’ll feel more comfortable and protected against the elements. Perhaps best of all, merino is often machine washable and can be tossed in the dryer for easy maintenance. And if you don’t have time to do a load of wash, don’t sweat it: Merino miraculously repels odors, so you can run, bike, or hike, then scarf down a bowl of chili and an icy IPA without having your own “Pig-Pen” moment.

Check out our favorite pieces of wool workout gear for 2019. These will keep you warm and dry so you can focus on the task at hand, whatever that may be.