Whether you hit the mat every morning or have never stepped foot in a studio, we could all use a little yoga right now. Research has shown it helps increase muscle strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular function while slashing stress. And while everyone’s holed up at home, we could probably all use a little yoga to combat cabin fever, too. So we pulled together some of the best new yoga mats, with awesome details you didn’t know you wanted or needed. Extra-long option? Antimicrobial material to sidestep stink? Check and check.

If you don’t practice regularly and aren’t sure where to start, lots of studios are streaming sessions online right now. Read on for our picks of yoga mats to order online, then cue up a class from CorePower Yoga on demand or Sky Ting TV. They’re all you need to get your om on at home.

