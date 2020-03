Gaiam Athletic Duramat Get It

This mat isn’t messing around. A full 10 inches longer (and 2 inches wider) than traditional offerings, this 78-inch-long mat is made with a dense material sourced from PVC to offer max support and durability. It’s also reversible, featuring both a textured and sticky side, giving you options depending on the intensity of your flow.

[$60; gaiam.com]

