Lululemon Reversible Big Mat Get It

Measuring in at a massive 7 feet, this mat is a top pick for tall guys. It’s made with natural rubber, featuring a polyurethane top layer that pulls in moisture for a no-slip surface. Even better, the material’s antimicrobial to prevent mold, mildew, and stink.

[$88; lululemon.com]

