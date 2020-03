Manduka GRP Hot Yoga Mat Get It

An innovative core made from sustainable, natural rubber boasts charcoal to help it absorb perspiration and nix odor. Meanwhile, the upper layer has a luxe, leather-like finish that filters moisture and feels extra-grippy to keep you planted in place no matter how sweaty you get.

[$128; manduka.com]

