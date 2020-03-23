SPRI Pro Mat 180 Get It

You’ll want to take a closer look at this option if regular yoga mats leave you with wrist or knee aches. More than half an inch thick, its material is extra cushioned to keep you comfortable through every bend and downward dog, while a no-slip surface helps you hold any position. And since it’s not strictly a yoga mat, you can use it for any other indoor workout.

[$60; spri.com]

