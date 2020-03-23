SugaMat Recycled Wetsuit Yoga Mat Get It

Lots of yoga brands have sustainability in mind, but that’s the whole reason SugaMat exists: The company was founded by a lifelong surfer and yogi who wanted to find a second life for non-biodegradable wetsuits after surfers discarded them. Made of cushy neoprene that, yes, comes from those recycled suits, this mat comes in a roomy, extra-large size and makes for an extra-comfortable yoga practice.

[$89; sugamats.com]

