Yoga Design Lab Travel Mat

This mat’s perfect if you’re practicing at home now but want to be able to fold up your mat and go anywhere later. It’s ultra-thin, lightweight, and easy to carry rolled up (it comes with a carrying strap) or folded down small. Bonus: Its natural tree-rubber base is bonded with a suede microfiber made from recycled plastic bottles that’s cushiony and as absorbent as a towel.

[$56; yogadesignlab.com]

