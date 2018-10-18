Gear News: Arcade and Coal Introduce the Bison Collection





So why not get the three professional snowboarders together for a summer skate trip?

Traveling through Yellowstone Country, the two brands celebrated their their mutual love for the the Wild West and skateboarding with a collaboration on beanies, hats and belts – known as the Bison Collection. Needless to say, the beanies and hats are made by Coal and the belt is made by Arcade. Details below:

With a mesh insert at the front, the Bison Cap’s ($29) design was inspired by a vintage look. The brim is equipped with a line of solid black soutache, giving it a tonal design aesthetic below the Bison Patch. Combine that with Coal’s comfort, and you have the the Bison Cap.

As you can see, the Bison Belt ($29) has a similar look and construction. Built for comfort and convenience, the Bison Belt is constructed with elastic stretch and a metal-free, machine washable buckle.

Coming in both Charcoal and Light Brown, and made from fine acrylic, the tall-fit uniform Bison Beanie is exactly what you would expect: An extremely comfortable beanie for $24 with the co-branded Bison Patch.

All Photos Courtesy of Arcade Belt Co.

Get Your Backcountry Gear in Working Order for Winter

All the Gear You Need for the Shoulder Season

Dakine and Smith Collaborate with B4BC in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!