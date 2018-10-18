Gear News: Arcade and Coal Introduce the Bison Collection

Arcade Belt Co. and Coal Headwear have functioned in the same space for a while – and this past summer, the two brands got together for a skate trip through the American West with Bode Merrill, Scott Stevens and Joe Sexton. The idea behind the project was this: The three guys are good friends, but they don’t often go on trips together because they have different sponsors and plans for the winter.
So why not get the three professional snowboarders together for a summer skate trip?
Traveling through Yellowstone Country, the two brands celebrated their their mutual love for the the Wild West and skateboarding with a collaboration on beanies, hats and belts – known as the Bison Collection. Needless to say, the beanies and hats are made by Coal and the belt is made by Arcade. Details below:
Coal Bison Cap and Arcade Bison Belt
With a mesh insert at the front, the Bison Cap’s ($29) design was inspired by a vintage look. The brim is equipped with a line of solid black soutache, giving it a tonal design aesthetic below the Bison Patch. Combine that with Coal’s comfort, and you have the the Bison Cap.
As you can see, the Bison Belt ($29) has a similar look and construction. Built for comfort and convenience, the Bison Belt is constructed with elastic stretch and a metal-free, machine washable buckle.
Coal Bison Beanie
Coming in both Charcoal and Light Brown, and made from fine acrylic, the tall-fit uniform Bison Beanie is exactly what you would expect: An extremely comfortable beanie for $24 with the co-branded Bison Patch.
