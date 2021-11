Weider XRS 20 Adjustable Bench with Olympic Squat Rack and Preacher Pad GET IT!

Improve your weight training with this bench that will let you add some barbells and free weights to your home so you can build those muscles up.

Get It: Pick up the Weider XRS 20 Adjustable Bench with Olympic Squat Rack and Preacher Pad ($129; was $199) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!