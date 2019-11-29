The Black Friday TV Deals Roundup

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s finally here and it is time to start going hog wild with the deals. Everywhere you look, the spoils of Black Friday are evident. Every store and outlet is just going crazy with the deals and it is going to make holiday shopping so much easier for yourself.

One of the biggest items that people like to pick up during this amazing deal extravaganza is a new TV. The deals on TVs are kind of the backbone of the holiday. But any electronics store making a big deal of “doorbusters” on TVs will require you to pick them up in person.

But Walmart delivers. So you don’t have to go into the store to pick up an amazing TV. You can get amazing deals online, and they’ll bring it right to the house. So while the deals are hot, why not pick up a new one? As a gift for yourself or someone else, the deals are there. Go for it.

Check out some of the best TV deals on Black Friday below.

