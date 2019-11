LG 70″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV GET IT!

Who could have ever imagined getting a 70-inch TV when they were younger? Especially one this cheap and this thin? These are like tiny little miracles, especially when you see how well LG makes these things. A great Christmas gift to place in any living room.

Get It: Pick up the LG 70″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV ($630; was $900) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!