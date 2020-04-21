The Coolest Ocean-Friendly Gear Made From Recycled Plastic

As efforts to clean up our oceans and beaches (thankfully) increase, some of our favorite gear companies, like Adidas and Costa, are making use of waste before it lands on the shore by using recycled plastic in their apparel, tech, sport equipment, and more.

Want to help out the planet and celebrate Earth Day by making an impact? Here are the coolest pieces of gear made from recycled plastic you can get right now.

The Best Recycled Gear Giving Plastic a Second Act

Buero Ahi Performance Cruiser Skateboard

The 27-inch deck is made from recycled fishing nets, and the swiveling surf-skate trucks allow you to pump up the speed while carving tight turns.

[$195; bureo.co]

