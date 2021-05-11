The Echelon Stride Treadmill Is A Treadmill You Can Trust

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working out from home is the peak of convenience. No need to head out to a gym and deal with crowds of people taking up the equipment you’re looking to use. Especially if you’re trying to use a treadmill. Because right now, you can pick up the Echelon Stride Treadmill and make heading to a gym a thing of the past.

Recently, the Echelon Stride Treadmill has been selling like hotcakes. For good reason to. There are a lot of treadmills out there and you can certainly spend a lot of time looking for one. But there are few that measure up to the craft and design of this one. Because convenience is key with this in more ways than one.

Having the Echelon Stride Treadmill is convenient in and of itself. When you need to get a run in, no matter the weather, you can do so. But convenience is also found in the folding design this was made with. So when you’re not using it, you easily fold this together and store it away so you’re not taking up too much room in the home.

You’d be surprised to find that the Echelon Stride Treadmill is only 10 inches deep when it is folded up. You really won’t have any issues with storage. And when you need to fold it up, it’s easy to do. There are wheels built in to make it easy to maneuver. And then you just have to fold the console down flat, pull the handles upward, and then press the pedal lever to fold it flat. From there, you’ll have no problem getting it out of the way or setting it up.

Convenience is also found in the easy ability to stream workout routines right to your Echelon Stride Treadmill. You can sign up for membership plans so you can get live and on-demand videos for you to work out to. And you can join in leaderboards to try and improve your numbers. All of which are handled by world-class instructors.

If you want to sign up for memberships to the classes offered with the Echelon Stride Treadmill, it is easy as can be. You just need to choose the price point that works best for you and then sign up. You’ll need to provide your own screen, be it a tablet or a phone. But when you sign up for these classes, you will have no trouble getting a sweat up and sculpting your body into the best shape it’s ever been in.

But what really sets this treadmill apart from the others is the dedication to safety. This is not made with half measures in mind. No, this is a treadmill that is made with higher standards. European standards, which are higher than ours. When making this treadmill, EN957 is abided by. And that means you don’t have to worry about this falling apart on you, causing injuries.

Testing is required to make sure the Echelon Stride Treadmill is up to snuff. Not just any ole testing. Numerous, rigorous testing. By the time this is done being run through the testing requirements, you can be sure that this can handle any workout you throw at it. So when it is sitting in your home, there is no need to worry. You just need to worry about working up a real sweat.

So if you’re looking to get yourself some new workout gear for the home, the Echelon Stride Treadmill is what you need to pick up. It’s the perfect balance of convenience and efficiency. This won’t fall apart on you thanks to the amazing design that also makes it convenient to add to any home. Store it away when you’re done and pull it out to work with those world-class trainers. It’s all yours. You just need to pick one up right now.

Get It: Pick up the Echelon Stride Treadmill ($1,299) at Echelon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!