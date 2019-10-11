If you ask us, fall will always rank supreme as far as hiking’s concerned. On dry mornings, brisk mountain air carries the scent of sap and campfires. On wet days, you get the musk of decaying leafs and damp earth. The wind can be biting and the sun can be beating down. It’s invigorating and unpredictable. What you can control, though, is the fall hiking gear you keep in your arsenal.

You need smart pieces that include temperature-regulating baselayers and durable outerwear. Sweat-wicking shirts will keep you from baking in the sun or soaking in your own sweat. Waterproof boots with lugs for traction will keep you from slipping on boulders. And rugged accessories will keep you prepared for anything that comes your way.

If you’re ready for some epic views at peaks and lookout points, made even more phenomenal thanks to the splash of red-, yellow-, and orange-hued leaves, upgrade your fall hiking gear.

With these picks, get ready to take on any trail while staying comfortable enough to enjoy every sight. Need some ideas? Check out the National Park Service’s National Scenic Trails and our list of the 50 best hikes in America.