1. Duluth Trading Alaskan Hardgear Tundra Tac Shirt Get It

Don’t let the cool, casual vibes of this button-down fool you—it has all the technical features you want in the backcountry. The ripstop nylon won’t pull or tear when you’re brushing up against trees or rock faces; a water-resistant finish stops light rain from seeping through; and the six pockets allow you to carry any fuel you need to reach the summit, even if that fuel includes a flask of whiskey. If it gets hot, simply roll up the sleeves and button them in place.

[$80; duluthtrading.com]