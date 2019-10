10. REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0 Get It

You can’t go wrong with a packable down jacket on hand. Aside from being water-resistant, REI Co-op’s puffy has 650-down fill that comes from responsible sourcing (aka it’s better for the environment and causes zero unnecessary harm to animals). Plus, $100 for an insulating layer is a steal.

[$100; rei.com]