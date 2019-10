11. Sunday Afternoons Ultra Adventure Storm Hat Get It

A downpour can ruin a good hike—but not when you’re wearing the appropriate headwear. This storm hat is breathable yet waterproof, bolstered by locked seams. The draw-string chin strap and adjustable fit ensure it’ll stay snugly in place. When the sun comes back out, use it to shield your face—or fold it up and store it in your bag to catch some rays.

[$54; rei.com]