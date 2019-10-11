12. Hydroflask Limited-Edition 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Wonder Collection Get It

Whether you want a cup of coffee to wake you up as you hit the trails, or a tall glass of cold water to keep you hydrated till the finish, this Hydroflask will maintain your beverage’s optimal temperature for at least 12 hours (24 for cold drinks). The limited-edition collection pays tribute to the natural wonders of the world—and as with all Hydroflask products, you get a lifetime warranty.

[$45; hydroflask.com]